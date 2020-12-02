STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala revises COVID testing protocol for elderly and residents of containment zones

“The revision has been made after considering the emerging scenario of COVID-19. It will help in better control and management of the pandemic,” said an officer of the health department.

Published: 02nd December 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has made it mandatory for senior citizens at old age homes and other similar institutions to undergo RTPCR tests for COVID-19 once in three months. RTPCR testing has also been stipulated for those belonging to the vulnerable population in containment zones. The new instructions were part of the revised testing protocol for COVID-19.

“The revision has been made after considering the emerging scenario of COVID-19. It will help in better control and management of the pandemic. Also, by recommending RTPCR, the overreliance on antigen tests has been addressed,” said an officer of the health department.

As per a statement issued by the health minister’s office, RTPCR testing has been recommended to prevent the elderly from getting infected. Senior citizens who have symptoms similar to COVID-19 should immediately undergo RTPCR testing.

“As for those in containment zones, persons above 60 years of age, pregnant women, new mothers, those with comorbidities and malnourished children should undergo RTPCR testing at the beginning. That means as soon as the area in which they reside is declared a containment zone,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID test RTPCR
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp