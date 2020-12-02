Kerala revises COVID testing protocol for elderly and residents of containment zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has made it mandatory for senior citizens at old age homes and other similar institutions to undergo RTPCR tests for COVID-19 once in three months. RTPCR testing has also been stipulated for those belonging to the vulnerable population in containment zones. The new instructions were part of the revised testing protocol for COVID-19.

“The revision has been made after considering the emerging scenario of COVID-19. It will help in better control and management of the pandemic. Also, by recommending RTPCR, the overreliance on antigen tests has been addressed,” said an officer of the health department.

As per a statement issued by the health minister’s office, RTPCR testing has been recommended to prevent the elderly from getting infected. Senior citizens who have symptoms similar to COVID-19 should immediately undergo RTPCR testing.

“As for those in containment zones, persons above 60 years of age, pregnant women, new mothers, those with comorbidities and malnourished children should undergo RTPCR testing at the beginning. That means as soon as the area in which they reside is declared a containment zone,” reads an excerpt of the statement.