KSFE row: Voices rise within against undemocratic ways

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its best efforts to sweep differences under the carpet, the KSFE row seems to have exposed the presence of a new axis within the CPM. Though isolated within the party, Thomas Isaac succeeded in bringing out the simmering resentment in the party against Pinarayi Vijayan and the way his office has been functioning. Underscoring his stance later in the evening, Isaac made it clear that he would respond to criticism after the elections.

With the Vigilance raid threatening to snowball into a major row within the party, the CPM leadership has been eager to settle the issue without causing more damage than it already has. The party is keen to put an end to the ongoing row for the time being, as the impression of a rift would not be advisable at this crucial stage.A section of leaders are of the view that Isaac’s open criticism against the home department created an impression of factionalism. And the party statement clearly indicates that the party is unhappy with Isaac’s public criticism. Curiously on the day the party issued a statement rejecting open criticism of the raid, three ministers chose to openly respond against Isaac.

“They might have responded without knowing the party stance. The secretariat came out with the statement after proper discussions. No leader or minister should respond against the party stance,” said a senior leader. Political commentators feel that the new developments could well indicate the presence of a new axis within the party against Pinarayi. Though it cannot be termed as factionalism, it’s the emergence of a few leaders who enjoy the support of general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

There’s a pulse beating within the CPM against the undemocratic manner in which the party approaches issues. “There have been indications of a new axis emerging. This incident has given an opportunity for both sides to express their resentment towards the other side. It may not actually develop into a full blown factional feud, but the dissatisfaction may grow to new levels,” pointed out political commentator N M Pearson.

On the other hand, the majority of leaders feel that Isaac’s statements and public criticism were untimely. The party feels that his actions have put the party on the defensive. “The raid became such a major topic of discussion just because Isaac made much ado over it. Had he remained silent, it would have passed without any noise,” said a senior CPM leader.

At the secretariat meeting on Tuesday, both Pinarayi and Isaac explained their stance over the raid. Though Isaac expressed his displeasure for being kept in the dark about the inspection, some leaders felt that Isaac should have avoided such a public outburst. On the other hand Pinarayi, who justified the raid on Monday, reiterated the same at the secretariat meet too.

It’s learnt that Isaac is of the view that contrary to what the chief minister said on Monday, the raids were not in order. Being the minister concerned, he should have been intimated in advance, he said. It was on November 10 that the Vigilance Director issued an order for the raids. Even after such a long period, he was not kept in the loop, he pointed out. He was especially unhappy that the CM didn’t take him into confidence.