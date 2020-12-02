Speaker’s approval for probe against Chennithala, Shaji

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in the backdrop of the recent allegations surrounding the bar bribery case. The inquiry is likely to begin from Wednesday. The Speaker also gave his nod to proceed with the investigation against IUML leader KM Shaji, MLA, in connection with the illegal wealth acquisition case registered against him.

The jolt for the Congress comes over a week after hotelier Biju Ramesh raised the allegation that Chennithala had accepted a bribe of `1 crore from the Kerala Bar Hotel Association (KBHA), during the Chandy government’s tenure, to roll back a proposed bar licence fee hike.

Sleuths will soon record statements of Chennithala and former UDF ministers V S Sivakumar and K Babu, sources said. As Chennithala was the KPCC president and not a minister then, the state government’s legal counsel had suggested that the Governor’s approval was not required to initiate a vigilance probe against him.

Bar bribery: Probe against Jose K Mani unlikely

The vigilance had earlier approached the government seeking permission to initiate probe against Chennithala, reportedly based on certain facts they had come across during a quick verification of Biju’s allegations. On November 24, Biju had alleged that bar owners had handed over a total of `20 crore to several leaders and ministers of the previous UDF government, including then KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala, former excise minister K Babu and former health minister V S Sivakumar.

He also accused KC(M) leader Jose K Mani of threatening to eliminate him if he did not withdraw the complaint against his father and former finance minister K M Mani. When he did not relent, Jose offered him `10 crore, he alleged. However, considering the current political scenario, the state government is unlikely to launch a probe against Jose. Meanwhile, Chennithala has termed the Speaker’s action “politically motivated”.

Speaker to decide on motion against Isaac

