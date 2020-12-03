STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Character record must for teachers from next year

From the next academic year, a clean character record is a must for teachers and staff of schools and other institutions frequented by children.

Malayalam, Teacher

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: From the next academic year, a clean character record is a must for teachers and staff of schools and other institutions frequented by children. The Kerala Police have decided to implement a new guideline under the POCSO Act wherein the background of the staff of institutions coming in contact with children will be checked for alcohol and drug abuse and other crimes. Periodic background clearance of the staff is set to become mandatory in Kerala.

The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of children and to prevent people with dubious character from interacting with children. State police chief Loknath Behera issued an order on December 1 directing all police stations in the state to comply with the guideline. 

“As per the POCSO rules 2020 brought forth by the Union ministry of women and child development, institutions housing children or coming in regular contact with children, including schools, creches, sports academics or any other facility for children, must ensure police verification and background checks on periodic basis of every staff irrespective of teaching or non-teaching, regular or contractual or any other person being an employee of such institution coming in contact with children,” the directive said.

Cops to conduct regular background checks

State police chief Loknath Behera told TNIE that police would implement the Central government directive in association with the social welfare department and school managements. “This is to prevent people with alcohol addiction, drug usage and other criminal antecedents from working in institutions for children. Regular check on the background of staff will be conducted by respective police stations,” he said.

The DGP said the police will need the cooperation of private schools to implement the same,  while implementation will not be an issue in government and aided schools. Kerala CBSE School Managements Association president T P M Ibrahim Khan said the association would welcome such a move by the police department.  “It is a precaution to ensure the safety of the students and the schools should support it. Teachers are great influencers on students and it is imperative to have teachers and other staff with good character,” he said.

