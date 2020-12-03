Crime Branch hands over Periya twin murder case files to CBI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following Supreme Court rejecting state government’s appeal against the High Court order for a CBI probe into the Periya twin murder case, Crime Branch on Wednesday handed over the case files to the CBI. Crime Branch officials said the case diary and related files were handed over to the CBI. The murder of two Youth Congress workers - Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K – at Periya in Kasaragod in February 2019 had been a bone of contention between CBI and Crime Branch after the latter refused to hand over the case files even after Kerala High Court ordered transferring of the case to the CBI.

The Kerala Government was adamant against the CBI probe and this resulted in Crime Branch refusing to hand over the files even after the CBI issued notices to Crime Branch warning that it will seize the documents and case diary.

The Crime Branch, in a reply to the notices issued by the CBI, had then stated that the permission of higher authorities was sought to hand over the documents. The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala was against the CBI probe in the case because CPM activists were the main accused.