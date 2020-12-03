STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Burevi: Kerala issues alert, Health Minister Shailaja asks hospitals to be prepared

"All major health institutions including medical colleges should make adequate preparations to handle any kind of emergencies," said Shailaja

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 03:15 PM

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health department has issued an alert in view of Cyclone Burevi to ensure the successful handling of health issues that might arise due to the storm and rain and possible infectious diseases post-disaster.

Health minister KK Shailaja directed the Director of Health Services and Director of Medical Education to ensure adequate medical infrastructure and medicines at all hospitals in the state.

Follow Cyclone Burevi live updates here

"All major health institutions including medical colleges should make adequate preparations to handle any kind of emergencies. Orthopedicians, physicians, paediatricians, surgeons, anaesthesia doctors and others should be available on call duty," said Shailaja.

The department has also directed the nodal officers of respective districts to follow the instructions of the respective district medical officers. It has also been directed to ensure the security of senior citizens and ensure Covid protocol at relief camps. The service of 108 Kanivu ambulance network has also been ensured at areas which might bear the brunt of the cyclone.

