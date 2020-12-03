Guruvayur temple looks for ways to draw devotees

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Faced with shortage in revenue and footfall of devotees, Guruvayur Devaswom has decided to allow darshan inside the inner quadrangle of the temple. Those who are ready to offer a Neivilakku by paying Rs 4,500 will be given special preference for darshan. Five people would be allowed to enter the quadrangle if Rs 4,500 is paid, while one person would be allowed if Rs 1,000 is paid. Local residents would be allowed to get inside the temple in a two-hour timeslot fixed by the devaswom in the morning.

The devaswom authorities have already made arrangements to make the payment for the offering online and by scanning QR code. The cash-strapped devaswom has been finding it difficult to meet the monthly expense of the temple. It requires around Rs 12 crore to meet its monthly expenses including the salary of staff, pension, maintenance of elephant yard etc.

Devaswom administrator Breejakumari said the special preference given to devotees who offer Neivilakku will help the temple find some additional earnings. However, commenting on this, Devaswom managing committee chairman K B Mohandas said it’s true that the temple is finding it difficult to meet its expenses. “But we cannot do anything to generate additional revenue through other means in these times. Though the unlock guidelines have been relaxed, the temple is yet to see a major increase in its votaries.

Elderly and children constitute the lion’s share of devotees. Though the temple has been opened, these categories are still under the vulnerable list, which makes it difficult for the temple to achieve its normal revenue that it used to get in pre-Covid times,” he said.The temple authorities have enhanced the number of marriages that can be solemnised in the temple to 100.