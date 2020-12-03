STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ockhi most severe of four cyclones that developed over Comorin Sea

 Though Kerala has had many instances of localised coastal cyclones, the state has relatively been free from severe cyclonic storms.

Families of fishermen who were affected by the Ockhi tragedy (file photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Kerala has had many instances of localised coastal cyclones, the state has relatively been free from severe cyclonic storms. Though Ockhi -- that left 75 people dead and 137 fishermen missing, and damaged around 3,600 houses -- is considered one of the deadliest cyclones to have hit the state, a Home Ministry report stated Ockhi was the fourth cyclonic storm to have developed over the Comorin Sea that lies to the south of Kanyakumari and to the west of Sri Lanka. 

But Ockhi did not cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast, but moved across the Lakshadweep Islands. In 2018, Cyclone Gaja crossed over the state on its way to the Arabian Sea after wreaking havoc in TN. However, the cyclone weakened into a depression when it crossed over the central Travancore districts. 

According to scientists with the India Meteorological Department, three cyclones -- two in 1912 and one in 1925 -- had previously developed over the Comorin area. All these cyclones affected south Kerala and south TN.

The cyclone that raged during November 19-21, in 1912, moved across south TN and Kerala on November 19. The second cyclone of 1912 skirted the Kerala coast. The 1925 cyclone, that developed during November 6-10, had crossed the north Kerala coast on November 10. 

Compared to those cyclones, Ockhi was most severe for the state as it was a rare cyclone that witnessed rapid intensification in the genesis stage (developed from depression to cyclonic storm within 24 hours). Ockhi had a clockwise recurving track after moving into the Arabian Sea.

The track length of the cyclone was 2,538 km. Its life period was six days and 18 hours, against a long period average of 4.7 days for very severe cyclonic storms over the north Indian Ocean. The peak maximum sustained surface wind speed (MSW) of the cyclone was 150-160 kmph, gusting to 175 kmph (85 knots).

