STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala restores Sabarimala curbs for women

The government had earlier announced that children below 10 years and people above 65 years will not be permitted to the temple because of Covid restrictions.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The portal says “females and other gender (trans) less than 50 years and above 65 won’t be allowed”

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years after it allowed two young women to visit Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple with police support following a Supreme Court verdict, the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, seem to have changed their stance on women’s entry to the hill shrine.

The portal launched by TDB in association with the Kerala Police for online services, like virtual queue for darshan, says that “females and other gender (trans) less than 50 years and above 65 years won’t be allowed for darshan.”

The government had earlier announced that children below 10 years and people above 65 years will not be permitted to the temple because of Covid restrictions. The TDB had argued before the five-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court in February 2019 that “it’s high time a particular class is not discriminated on the ground of biological attributes.”

The government had also opposed the review pleas filed against the September 28, 2018 verdict that allowed women’s entry at the temple. With this volte-face, the government and the board have returned to the previous UDF regime’s stance of preserving the age-old customs of the temple.

Sabarimala women’s entry row: Change in stance flayed

Responding to a query on the change in stance, TDB chief N Vasu said: “The portal is managed by the police department. The board has nothing to do with the guidelines and hasn’t taken any decision in this regard.” However, the guidelines have rattled activists. “The Left government has proved that it’s ahead of the rightwing forces in defeating reformation values.

This discriminatory decision is against the Constitution and exposes the double stand of the Left government,” said Bindhu Ammini, one of the two women who entered the temple on January 2, 2019. Hindu Aikya Vedi, which had launched a stir against the government’s decision to implement the SC verdict, said the board’s change in stance was only a political gimmick. “Basically, there is no change in CPM’s approach against the Hindus. As the local body polls are nearing, they fear a political backlash as the anger of the devotees is still simmering,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary R V Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Entry of women
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp