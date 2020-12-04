Burevi may lose steam, yet Kerala stays vigilant to mitigate damage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Cyclone Burevi is expected to lose its steam by the time it enters the peaks of Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram, the state government is not ready to take the weather system for granted. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all necessary precautions have been taken to avoid casualties and damage to property. He had also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the disaster preparedness measures taken by the government, and Shah has promised to extend all possible help to the state, he said.

As per the latest IMD projection, Burevi had already turned into a deep depression before reaching the coast of south Tamil Nadu, and is expected to further weaken into a depression by Friday. By the time it reaches Kerala, it would be a well-marked low pressure area with a wind speed of around 30kmph, scientists have predicted.

Though the cyclone is unlikely to cause major damage to the state, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters that the government has not compromised on the vigil. Its exact nature will only be known when it touches Tamil Nadu, he said.

According to a senior IMD scientist, Burevi may still be potent enough to destroy thatched huts and cause minor damage to power and communication lines. Further, sea water may inundate many lowlying areas and agricultural lands are likely to suffer some damage. As the cyclone is expected to enter the state through the high ranges of Ponmudi, a high alert has been sounded in the area.

Nearly 200 evacuated at Ponmudi

In the wake of the recent events at Pettimudi in Idukki, where a fatal landslide reduced settlements to a rubble and killed over 80 people, the authorities have evacuated around 200 people inhabiting line houses at Ponmudi. KSRTC buses were pressed into service to shift them to rel ief camps in Vithura. As a measure to ensure the safety of airport operations, the Thiruvananthapuram international airport will be closed for eight hours from 10am to 6pm on Friday.

A total of 39 flights had been scheduled from the airport for the day, of which 14 domestic operations and two international operations would be affected. Up to 271 relief camps, which can accommodate over 15,000 people, have been set up in the capital district so far. Kottayam has also set up 161 camps, and arrangements have been made to open shelters in Idukki, if needed. Meanwhile, the Idukki district administration announced that no tourism-related activity will be operational till December 5. Trips to tourist destinations, adventure tourism, boating and off-road driving will not be permitted.

Night traffic (7pm to 7am) to high-range areas in the district has also been banned till Saturday. Anticipating heavy rain and flood, authorities have kept open the shutters of Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara dams. Four spillway shutters of Neyyar dam have been raised by 30cm, while 10 shutters of Peppara were raised by 10cm. Five pump house motors at Madhupalam in Vellayani have been activated to deal with the possibility of a flood.

The KSEB has opened roundthe- clock control rooms to address power supply disruption and damage caused to electric lines and transformers. “There is no plan to cut power supply. But we expect disruptions if wind and rain strengthen,” the Board said in a statement. KSEB officials have taken steps to prevent the inundation of power houses in low-lying areas.

Another low pressure

Another low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal by Friday. The path of the new system, which is similar to the one that has reached Tamil Nadu, is expected to concentrate into a depression before moving to the Sri Lankan coast. However, it is not likely to develop into a cyclone, said IMD scientists.

No tourism activity

