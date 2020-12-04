STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cyclone Burevi: Kerala takes steps on a war footing

Though cyclone Burevi will lose its steam when it enters Kerala, the state government is not ready to take the weather system for granted.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone burevi

Fishermen at Poonthura coast in Thiruvananthapuram shift their boats to a safe zone. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though cyclone Burevi will lose its steam when it enters Kerala, the state government is not ready to take the weather system for granted.It has made all arrangements to avoid damage to property and casuality. Addressing the evening presser, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he had briefed about the cyclone preparedness of Kerala to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he extended all possible help to the state for its cyclone preparedness.

Major measures

  • Police, fire and rescue services and civil defence forces deployed in vulnerable areas.
  • Eight teams of NDRF deployed in eight districts from T’Puram to Ernakulam
  • Service of choppers and fixed wing aircraft to be ensured in case of emergency
  • Special instruction given to ensure safety of power lines, dams and Sabarimala pilgrims
  • Telecom operators told to make ready communication on wheels facility and ensure diesel generators in mobile phone towers
  • Cabinet secretary holds a review meeting of various departments to review cyclone preparedness
  • Parties told to remove hoard-ings set up dangerously as part of LSG poll
  • Seven ministers assigned to coordinate cyclone preparedness of district administrations
  • Health department director and medical education director directed to ensure medicines and treatment facilities in all hospitals
  • All hospitals to function adhering to Covid protocol
  • All hospital managements told to arrange facilities in casuality wing, even anticipating mass casuality
  • Services of 108 ambulances made available in vulnerable areas
  • 24-hour control rooms set up at district emergency operations centres apart from taluk-level control rooms
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi Kerala
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp