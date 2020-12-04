Cyclone Burevi: Kerala takes steps on a war footing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though cyclone Burevi will lose its steam when it enters Kerala, the state government is not ready to take the weather system for granted.It has made all arrangements to avoid damage to property and casuality. Addressing the evening presser, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he had briefed about the cyclone preparedness of Kerala to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he extended all possible help to the state for its cyclone preparedness.

Major measures