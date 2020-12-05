From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: This could be the storyline straight out of a movie — a woman saves a man from an accident that could have been fatal and loses a limb in the process, he marries the saviour and they live together happily thereafter. In Jyothi’s case, there are certain twists. Not only that she is from Chhattisgarh and has been accepted into her husband’s family, she is now on her campaign trail as a BJP candidate in Palathully division of Kollengode block panchayat in Palakkad these days.

Jyothi, by the quirk of fate, happened to arrive as a bride of CISF jawan Vikas at his house at Chirayankad near Peruvembu. Their marriage was solemnised on April 13, 2011. She had lost her right hand in a bus accident in Chhattisgarh while trying to save her husband Vikas — then a stranger — who was travelling in the same bus to the CISF unit on his return from Kerala. Jyothi, who was pursuing BSc (Nursing), was returning to her house in Bacheli in Chhattisgarh from the hostel of Maitri College of Nursing in Durg when the accident happened.

“The day was January 3, 2010. I was seated just behind Vikas in the bus. Vikas was returning to his CISF unit at Bailadila in Dantewada district. Vikas was sleeping by resting his head on the window rails of the bus. Suddenly, I saw a truck coming in the direction of the rails on which Vikas’ head was resting after the driver lost control over the vehicle. I immediately put my hand out and pushed his head inside. Before I could take back my hand, the truck banged the bus crushing my hand,” said Jyothi in clear Malayalam. Initially, her hand was severed from the elbow in a surgery but the entire arm had to be amputated from the shoulder later to prevent an infection.

“Vikas later told me, ‘You saved my life and therefore I want to marry you’. I tried to persuade him not to do so as marriage was a serious matter and it was a lifelong bond. Vikas presented the subject before his parents and they agreed to the marriage. I came here in 2011 and my in-laws have been very supportive. They look after me like their own daughter. Now, Vikas is posted at the Coimbatore airport,” she told TNIE.

“The BJP local committee requested me to contest and my in-laws and husband agreed. I had an affinity for the BJP while in Chhattisgarh itself and now I see that the party is gaining strength in Kerala also.” Jyothi visits the houses covering her right side with the sari and seeks votes along with other BJP activists.