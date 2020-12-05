Local body polls: AIADMK adds to fronts’ worries

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state is witnessing a gripping three-way battle to wrest power in the local bodies and the margin for error is razor thin. While namesakes and rebels playing spoilsport is a common feature in local body polls, the candidates in border districts face a larger threat. It is the presence of AIADMK candidates that adds to the worries of parties.

The AIADMK can pose a serious threat to the fronts in Idukki where around 70 per cent of the plantation workers are Tamilians. The party also has considerable influence in certain pockets of Palakkad district. Though the fronts did not take AIADMK seriously when it fielded nine candidates in 2015, the party managed to get six of them elected. This time, the party sprang a surprise by fielding 118 candidates in the state.

It is not the presence of AIADMK candidates but the poll promise that has caused heartburns to the fronts.

“We have submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking to announce two per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for Tamilians staying in other states. The educated children of estate workers are not eligible for jobs both in Kerala and

Tamil Nadu. The government has promised to look into the issue. Besides, we have promised to provide solar lamps in all workers’ lanes in the plantation sector,” said AIADMK’s trade union Anna Thozhil Sangham state president Munnar Palaniswami.

The party is contesting from 68 seats in Idukki district, including 52 panchayat wards, six block divisions and one district panchayat division in Devikulam taluk. There are 42 candidates in the fray in Palakkad district and seven in Thiruvananthapuram.“We are confident of winning at least two seats in Thiruvananthapuram corporation and will make significant gains in Devikulam taluk, where the estate workers hold the sway. All political parties have ignored the estate workers who struggle to survive without basic amenities,” said party state treasurer Srinivasan Venugopal.

Residents of Marayur, Vattavada and Kanthalloor in Munnar said the AIADMK workers are vigorously campaigning among the plantation workers and may win a few seats. “They are getting support from the party functionaries in Tamil Nadu. They campaign that if party candidates win, the Tamil Nadu government will offer jobs to their children,” said a local resident.However, both UDF and LDF dismissed the claims made by AIADMK and said the workers will not support a Tamil Nadu party.

“We have provided houses to estate workers and free treatment to Covid patients. Besides, the government acted promptly and supported the families of Pettimudi landslide victims. These new parties will not be able to lure them,” said CPM district secretary K K Jayachandran.