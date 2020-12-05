STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Relief as Cyclone Burevi gives Kerala a miss

Though the weather agency has sounded red and orange alerts in southern Kerala in view of the weather system, it changed the warning to yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen carrying a catamaran after fishing activities were banned in anticipation of Cyclone Burevi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Much to the relief of the people in the state, cyclonic storm Burevi is all set to give Kerala a miss.“The cyclone which turned into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar coast remained stationary there for most parts of the day on Friday. The deep depression is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it will move slowly west-southwestwards across Ramanathapuram district towards south Kerala and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area in the subsequent 24 hours,” according to the India Meteorological Department. Chances are very remote for the weather system to enter Kerala.

Though the weather agency has sounded red and orange alerts in southern Kerala in view of the weather system, it changed the warning to yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. However, the weather agency sounded an orange alert in Idukki and Malappuram on Saturday. Trivandrum International Airport which was closed from 10am to 6pm on Friday, as a measure to ensure the safety of aircraft operations in view of Cyclone Burevi, was reopened.

The airport operations began in full swing from 4pm, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.  The people who were shifted to relief camps as part of precautionary measures would be allowed to go home on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi Kerala
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp