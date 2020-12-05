Relief as Cyclone Burevi gives Kerala a miss

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Much to the relief of the people in the state, cyclonic storm Burevi is all set to give Kerala a miss.“The cyclone which turned into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar coast remained stationary there for most parts of the day on Friday. The deep depression is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it will move slowly west-southwestwards across Ramanathapuram district towards south Kerala and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area in the subsequent 24 hours,” according to the India Meteorological Department. Chances are very remote for the weather system to enter Kerala.

Though the weather agency has sounded red and orange alerts in southern Kerala in view of the weather system, it changed the warning to yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. However, the weather agency sounded an orange alert in Idukki and Malappuram on Saturday. Trivandrum International Airport which was closed from 10am to 6pm on Friday, as a measure to ensure the safety of aircraft operations in view of Cyclone Burevi, was reopened.

The airport operations began in full swing from 4pm, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. The people who were shifted to relief camps as part of precautionary measures would be allowed to go home on Saturday.