STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hours before civic body polls, CPM worker stabbed to death in Kollam, hartal in five panchayats

The CPM has alleged that RSS was behind the murder.

Published: 07th December 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: With hours remaining for the first phase of local body election, the murder of a middle-aged CPM worker in Munroe Island in Kollam has become a major political issue. A 50-year-old man from the district was stabbed to death on Sunday night. Manilal, a native of Munroe Island and a CPM activist, was allegedly stabbed by Ashokan, a local. Ashokan was taken into custody. The CPM has alleged that RSS was behind the murder.

The CPM will observe hartal in five panchayats in Kollam district on Monday in protest of Manilal's murder. The hartal will be held in Munroethuruth, East Kallada, Perayam, Kundara and Perinad panchayats from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The CPM leaders have come out with the allegation that the killing of Manilal was part of an RSS conspiracy. However, the BJP district leaders denied the allegation and said that personal issues between the duo led to the murder. They also said that the CPM was trying to create an unnecessary controversy before the panchayat elections as Ashokan is not associated with RSS or BJP.

However, East Kallada police, who are investigating the case, is yet to confirm if political vengeance was behind the murder. According to the police, there was an altercation between the two which ended up in a murder and it seems more like a family dispute rather than a political murder. Manilal was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Kollam, but could not be rescued.

Police have arrested Ashokan, 54, a native of Pattamthuruth, in connection with Manilal's murder. Ashokan's friend Sathyan, is also in police custody in connection with the case. The accused, who went into hiding following the crime, was arrested late on Sunday night.

Manilal was running a homestay called Mayukham and Asokan is an acquaintance of Manilal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM political killings Kerala political murder RSS Kollam Manilal murder case
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp