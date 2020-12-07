STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lobbying on for police chief post likely to fall vacant next month

North Indian lobby of IPS officers in state police force pulls strings for Sudesh Kumar

Published: 07th December 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a bureaucratic reshuffle is on the cards ahead of the assembly elections, hectic lobbying is on for top police posts which will become vacant soon. The North Indian lobby of IPS officers in the state police force is pulling the strings for ADGP Sudesh Kumar, who is likely to be promoted as DGP by this month end, for the post of the state police chief. Sudesh Kumar has also the blessings of current State Police Chief Loknath Behera who is expected to step down next month. 

The intense lobbying for the top post was evident in some of the recent transfers in the police force. Recently, a staffer from ‘T’ (confidential) branch was transferred to an insignificant branch in the police headquarters for allegedly leaking a copy of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the police department to a top cop who is in the race to become the state police chief. It is learnt that the North Indian lobby was behind the transfer of the staffer as the CAG report had some critical comments against Behera. 

In fact, DGP Tomin J Thachankary, who was recently promoted to the rank of DGP, is the frontrunner for the post of the state police chief as he is considered to be very close to the Left government. When the bad blood between former state police chief T P Senkumar and the state government reached a flash point in 2017, Thachankary was given the charge of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Administration, by the state government to take control of the state police headquarters.  

“But the North Indian lobby favours vigilance director Sudesh over Thachankary although that latter is senior. Thachankary, Sudesh and Special Protection Group director Arun Kumar Sinha, who is on central deputation, are 1987 batch IPS officers. Of them, Sinha is the senior most and Sudesh Kumar the most junior. But Sinha is unlikely to come back to Kerala. Though DGP Rishiraj Singh and DGP R Sreelekha are senior to Thachankary, they would not be considered for the post as the former retires from service in July 2021 and the latter this month,” said a top source in the state government. 

Behera as CIC?
It is learnt that Behera would be considered for the post of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) when he steps down as the post has been lying vacant after Vinson M Paul retired. The State Election Commission has already begun an informal discussion with the state government to replace senior bureaucrats who have completed their three-year terms in office ahead of the assembly elections as part of the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp