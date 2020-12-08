STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battle royale for civic bodies begins

To a major extent, Oppn parties succeed in keeping state politics in the electoral limelight

Published: 08th December 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 2020 local body polls, the first phase of which is being held on Tuesday, will go down in history as one of the most keenly-watched electoral contests due to an array of factors.Notwithstanding the rare distinction of being held in the backdrop of a pandemic, it witnessed a series of controversies and changing political realignments. As the first elections after Kerala Congress Jose Mani faction moved to the Left, it would also be a pointer towards the political future of both KC(M) factions.

Even though local issues, regional strategies and individual candidates do have a say in the outcome of the local body polls, this time around, a broader spectrum of politics seems to have gained an upper hand. The Left Front and the NDA had an advantage of early candidate selection and proper campaigning. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF is yet to put an end to numerous internal tussles including its tie-up with Welfare Party. 

While the UDF and the BJP have been trying to keep alive the smuggling scam, money laundering and other issues in public memory, the Left has been banking on its development and welfare initiatives. To a major extent, Opposition parties have succeeded in keeping state politics in the electoral limelight.In the last lap, the CPM even harped on the trend of ‘murderous’ politics. Close on the heels of the UDF and the BJP questioning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s physical absence from campaigning, the CPM strongman has once again led the Left campaign from the frontlines. Pinarayi on Monday asserted that the Left would record a historic win.

On the eve of the poll, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala dropped a political bomb hinting involvement of a top government functionary in the smuggling scam. Urging CM Pinarayi to disclose the name of the ‘top person’ involved, he said “more stunning facts shall soon come to light in the gold smuggling case.”

BJP state chief K Surendran mounted yet another attack on the government saying the chief minister and some ministers will be forced to quit, if certain statements are made public. The Left however tried to play it down as CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has been insisting that these are mere non-issues. 
Though in the first phase polls are being held to 395 local bodies, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation obviously remains the focal point as all three fronts have high stakes here. 

While the Left which couldn’t perform well last time though it came first, is confident of a decent win, the BJP is all hopes, riding on its previous performance. The saffron party feels that an authentic win at the city council would prove to be the stepping stone to the state assembly. The UDF which came a paltry third in 2015 too hopes to make it big this time around.

