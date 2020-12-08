STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cashew Corporation scam: CBI changes stand

The contrasting change in the contents of the two affidavits is puzzling.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprising move, the CBI has erased a few key elements from its statements, including the submission that no sanction is required to prosecute INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan and former managing director of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation K A Ratheesh, in the `600-crore scam in procuring inferior quality raw cashew nuts from abroad.

The contrasting change in the contents of the two affidavits is puzzling. In the affidavit filed on December 7, CBI submitted that the earlier statement filed by it in the matter may be allowed to be withdrawn and the new statement may be considered as the statement of the CBI. In the new affidavit, the CBI reiterated the submission that the state government had not properly appreciated the evidence forwarded by it and ignored the gravity of the offence while declining sanction to prosecute the accused.

However, other submissions regarding sanction have been deleted from the new affidavit. The CBI had submitted the order was passed without application of mind to the facts submitted before the sanctioning authority and it was passed to avoid the filing of a final report by the CBI against the accused persons. The Constitution Bench of the apex court had held that the provision under Section 19 of the Act was not applicable to persons who are not a public servant as on the date of taking cognisance.

The apex court had also held that no sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act is necessary if the accused public servant is employed in a different office at the time of cognisance. CBI submitted that K A Ratheesh is not working as the managing director of the cashew corp and Chandrasekharan is not a public servant now. CBI also sought to set aside the order declining sanction. But these points are not shown in the new affidavit.CBI made the submission in response to a petition filed by Kadakampally Manoj challenging the government order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cashew Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp