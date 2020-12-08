STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala, Venugopal hit out at Muraleedharan’s Nehru remarks

If he is clueless on history, he should consult someone knowledgeable.

Published: 08th December 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The controversy set off by Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan’s remarks against the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, following the Centre’s move to name the second campus of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar, has refused to die down with Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala flaying the MoS for his failure to have a good grasp of history. 

“He should first familiarise himself with history before making remarks. If he is clueless on history, he should consult someone knowledgeable. Then he will get to know how the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) got its name. It is an insult to Rajiv Gandhi’s memory to name  RGCB after Golwalkar. If the RSS ideologue had any connection with biotechnology,  he definitely did not utilise it for the development of his home state or the country,” Chennithala said. 

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal  also castigated V Muraleedharan for his public posturing on the issue. “The union minister should apologise for insulting the memory of the country’s first prime minister,” he said. Leaders said the race was renamed after Nehru visited the venue in 1952. Along with daughter Indira and grandchildren Rajiv and Sanjay, Nehru had watched the race from the stands.  After the Nadubhagom chundan had won the race,  Nehru boarded the boat and spend a few minutes with the team. Later on,  the prime minister after reaching New Delhi sponsored a silver trophy for the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Jawaharlal Nehru MS Golwalkar Ramesh Chennithala KC Venugopal Nehru Trophy
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp