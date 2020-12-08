Kerala CM's additional secretary Raveendran hospitalised for third time as ED sends summons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to Chief Minister, was hospitalised again on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital seeking treatment for post-Covid difficulties.

This happened soon after the ED, which is probing a money laundering case related to gold smuggling, served its third notice to him.

It's the third time in a row, CM Raveendran was hospitalised soon after ED serving him notice to appear.

The ED has asked him to appear for interrogation at the ED office in Kochi on Thursday, the day when central Kerala goes to the polling booth.

According to hospital sources, he has complained of severe headache and fatigue and the doctors are likely to subject him to neurological tests on Wednesday.

He was tested positive for the Covid-19 on November 7, hardly a day after the ED had served its first notice to him asking him to appear before it. When the second notice was served, he was taken to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for treatment for the Covid-related health issues.

Later, a day after his interrogation date, he was discharged from the hospital with doctors suggesting home rest for him. This was followed by ED raids at some business establishments in Vadakara as part of stepping up the probe against Raveendran.

It is not clear whether Raveendran would appear before the ED sleuths on Thursday.