Kerala local body polls: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena unable to cast vote
Published: 08th December 2020 02:10 PM | Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:10 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the State Election Commission has tried its best to include all eligible voters in the revised list, the name of Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has been left out of the electoral roll.
He couldn't cast his vote in the local body polls as his name was not included in the new voters' list. Though the issue was brought to the attention of the district collector, his name could not be included in the list.
"Since the old voters' list had my name, I thought I would be able to cast my vote. But I couldn't exercise my franchise," Meena told the media.
In the last parliamentary election, he had cast his vote at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram.