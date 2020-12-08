Kerala local body polls: Congress worker attacked in Kattakkada amid peaceful polling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram are proceeding by and large peacefully, CPM workers allegedly manhandled Congress booth agent Sharmad Lal at Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharmad was reportedly attacked near Kattakkada Christian College. Following the incident, workers of both the parties assembled outside the polling booth and raised provocative slogans. Kattakkada police intervened and drove the crowd away.

Meanwhile, the police are maintaining strict vigil in Venjaramoodu and nearby places. Two CPM workers were allegedly killed by Congress workers here a few months back and it's in this backdrop that the security has been beefed up here.

The police are specially focussing on Perumala and Thempamoodu junctions. The murders had occurred in Thempamoodu junction, while one of the victims hailed from Perumala. Thempamoodu is considered a Congress bastion, while the CPM candidate is not contesting in party symbol.

The police sources said they are maintaining utmost vigil, but added that violence as a fallout of the twin murder is currently highly unlikely. The CPM, surprisingly, did not harp on the murders during the campaigns, which was a marked shift from its usual strategy of highlighting the violence perpetrated on its cadres.

Cop hospitalised

A policeman posted on election duty at the Sports Council Office in Thiruvananthapuram collapsed and was admitted to Peroorkad a Government hospital. The cop has been identified as Pramod Lal.

