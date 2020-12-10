STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala local body polls: Measures in place to prevent bogus voting, EC tells HC

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the undertaking given by the commission and the state government should be adhered to strictly so that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.

Published: 10th December 2020 05:38 PM

A scene from a polling station at Mulanthuruthy in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Election Commission has informed the Kerala High Court that all measures have been taken to avoid bogus voting and impersonation in the final phase of local body elections in Kannur and Kasaragod districts scheduled for December 14. Videography and webcasting would also dissuade such impersonators from committing election malpractices, the commission said.

The submission, made on Wednesday, was in response to a petition filed by Manoj Aniyarath of Pinarayi, Kannur, and several other candidates and election agents in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. They raised apprehensions of threats and violence on the polling day by the workers of the party in power, against whom they are contesting in the respective local bodies. If the atmosphere in and around the polling booth is not peaceful, it would prevent voters from venturing out and casting their votes, the petitioners contended.

While disposing of the petitions, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the undertaking given by the commission and the state government should be adhered to strictly so that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.

The Election Commission (EC) submitted that, in hypersensitive booths, webcasting facilities have been arranged and the proceedings are webcast live to the offices of the commission, district election officer as well as the police. 

In other polling booths, which have not been identified as sensitive, the commission has made arrangements to provide accredited videographers whose services can be availed by the candidates or their election agents at the expense of the person who makes a request to the district collector.

EC has directed the state government to deploy enough police personnel to ensure that no obstruction is caused to the voter or the candidate by any anti-social element.

K P Harish, Senior Government Pleader, submitted that district election officers, as well as observers and other high-level government officers, are closely monitoring the elections. As and when fresh inputs are received, the officers concerned shall initiate action and ensure that no person or group of persons interferes with the free and fair conduct of the election, he said.

The court observed that the duty cast upon EC to conduct and manage the election with the aid of the state government machinery is onerous.
"It would not be possible for the police to extend protection to each and every candidate.  However, if the petitioners or their election agents have submitted complaints of threat before the police, the SP of the area shall take note of the threat perceptions and grant protection to the candidates and their agents," the court said.

HC also directed that sufficient police force be posted to rule out any incident of violence or election malpractice.

