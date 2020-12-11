Gold smuggling case: CMO official evading ED grilling discharged from hospital 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran, who skipped questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) thrice citing ill health, has been discharged from hospital.

The central agency wants to question him as part of it probe into money laundering aspects of the UAE gold smuggling case.

Dr. MS Sharmad, Superindentent, Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram confirmed that the medical board has decided to discharge Raveendran.

"He will undergo physiotherapy for muscle spasms soon and will be on rest for a week. We will do a review checkup after that," said the Superintendent.

ALSO READ | Gold smuggling case: ED asks CM Raveendran to appear for quizzing on Dec 10 for third time

Raveendran was supposed to appear before questioning by ED on Thursday (December 10) but wrote to the Central agency seeking two weeks’ time on grounds of ill-health. He was asked to appear on two earlier occasions as well.

Sources close to Raveendran say he fears being arrested by the central agency after being summoned to Kochi.

Raveendran skipping ED’s questioning continuously had also snowballed into a major political controversy with the Opposition alleging that the official was evading the Central agency fearing an adverse impact for the ruling CPM in the ongoing local body election.

The Opposition had also alleged that the decision by the ED to summon Raveendran was proof of the dubious role played by the office of the Chief Minister in the entire case.