Kerala civic body polls: Fresh from college, these youngsters hope to script history

"We need better playgrounds, clubs and more recreational options for youngsters. Local bodies can work on this effectively along with ensuring regional tourism and efficient waste management."

23-year-old Neeraj AN is explicit about his vision of development if elected to the Palakkad Jilla Panchayat. Contesting from Perumudiyoor Division, the final-year International Relations student at Pondicherry University is coordinating Google meets to interact safely with people during the pandemic.

One thing common to all youngsters fighting the civic body elections in Kerala is clarity of thought. Voters are impressed by the abundant energy and fresh ideas of these young politicians who reached voting age hardly five or six years ago.

The CPM's Neeraj credits the ruling LDF for introducing the welcome trend to Kerala politics. "This is the second wave of the electoral revolution that the Left has brought in after reserving 50% seats for women in 2009. Usually, young candidates are fielded by parties on suicide missions with little hope of success. But this time, debutants are given the chance to fight from bastions," said Neeraj who is contesting from a sitting seat of the LDF.

Neeraj on a bicycle rally during his campaign

"Many ridiculed us when Muhammed Muhsin was fielded to the state assembly from Pattambi. But he won comfortably and now helps me with fresh ideas like organising Google meets to communicate with families of an entire neighbourhood in one go," he said.

While most senior leaders were forced to stay indoors due to the pandemic, student and youth-wing leaders across party lines were busy with relief programmes. 23-year old Sijith TS, who is contesting from Pulinkunnu village in Kuttanad, entered the good books of residents following his efforts during last year's floods. The MA Mass Communication student has carried out disinfection campaigns in no less than 10 wards of the Panchayat so far. Now, the CPM has asked him to retain the hotly contested seat and asked its student and youth outfits to support him.

Sijith interacting with voters

"There are a lot of complaints about local administration. But people say they have hope in me because of my age and they have seen how committed I am," Sijith said. WhatsApp groups and Facebook were extensively used to spread the message about Sijith's services as a voluntary worker to more voters and there are no close rivals when it comes to social media presence.

However, things are more demanding for some others like Krishna Santhosh. Not long after her thumping victory as the Chairperson of Kottayam CMS college, the 22-year-old is now fighting a tougher battle. The history graduate was preparing to join Pondicherry University for higher studies when she

Krishna Santhosh's campaign poster

was asked to contest from Neerikkadu Division of Pallom Block Panchayat. Pitted against an incumbent District Panchayat member, what the Left Front demands of the youngster is to win a seat that has never favoured them before.

Accusing the Congress-led UDF of corruption, Krishna says their senior leaders look at power as something that they can have a monopoly over. Her alternate proposal is holistic development with special efforts for the upliftment of women, children and transgenders.

"Women and kids need to be the centre of the developmental strategy. The entry of new faces will make sure the senior politicians take their job more seriously," she said.

Palakkad native Jumana Azeem has a lot in common with Krishna except political loyalty. The 22-year-old is among the few youngsters given a ticket by the Congress and hopes to repeat her success in campus politics on the bigger stage. Just like Krishna, Jumana too is pitted against an experienced rival in a challenging seat. She hopes to inspire the largely Left-leaning voters of Alathur with fresh ideas.

"We are a dominantly agrarian rural area and require a development model that won't bleed our ecosystem," said the UDF candidate from ward 10.

"I am fortunate enough to attain higher education from esteemed institutions, but many children here who are unaware even about grants scholarships that they are eligible for. I want to expand their horizons so that they can dream big," said the Politics and International Relations student of the Central University of Kerala.

Jumana Azeem's poster

Jumana who won against the CPM-backed SFI in the elections to the CUK Union Executive Council a few months ago said the COVID protocols have come as a boon for her against the LDF that boasts greater organisational strength.

"They can't bring star campaigners and steal the show easily anymore. All eyes are on candidates, who are forced to take the lead. This way, people get to evaluate their calibre and choose wisely," she observed.