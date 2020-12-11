STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Kerala should ready a blueprint for Covid vaccination programme’

Amid reports of rolling out the Covid vaccination programme in the country, the need for readying the system well in advance in the state is being stressed by many.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of rolling out the Covid vaccination programme in the country, the need for readying the system well in advance in the state is being stressed by many.  They have mainly raised two demands.

One, a vaccine blueprint covering aspects like how the vaccine can be stored and distributed in state, who will administer it and from where it should be publicised. And two, the constitution of a special adverse drug reaction committee which can monitor and follow up those who receive the vaccine shots. The latter is out of fear that many diverse and previously unrecognised types of reactions might happen among the groups selected for vaccination. 

While countries like Russia, China, Indonesia, UK and others kick-started their vaccination programme against Covid, here in the country, a couple of vaccine manufacturers have approached the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccine. It is said that at any time approval for the same will get granted and a national-level vaccination coverage plan will be rolled out.

“As of now, it will be the health workers who will receive the vaccine shots first. But chances are high that groups like older care home residents and their caregivers, those over 80 years of age and others will also be included. Thus a plan must be there and a committee should be constituted to monitor the aftereffect of the vaccination,” said an infectious disease expert at a government medical college hospital.

However, the health department is of the stance that a special group is not needed for adverse drug reaction monitoring as the state already has one in the form of State Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (STAGI).

At the same time, the health department is yet to initiate the measures to convene the meeting of the committee it formed to examine the prospects of setting up Covid vaccine manufacturing units by tying up with vaccine manufacturers like Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila.  A member of the committee said, “There is no communication whatsoever regarding when the committee will convene.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp