STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Mammootty, hundreds of others miss chance. SEC says not its fault

The polls this time are based on the voters’ list prepared for the 2015 civic body elections.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena and actor Mammootty hit the headlines after missing out on an opportunity to vote in the local body polls this time as their names did not figure in the voters’ list despite them having exercised their franchise in the last general elections.

Worse was in store for hundreds of others who had to return without casting their votes, even after standing in long queues. Some of them protested while others lodged complaints with the presiding officers. The officers told them that nothing could be done at the last minute.

The polls this time are based on the voters’ list prepared for the 2015 civic body elections. The state poll panel decided not to use the 2019 list used for the Lok Sabha elections as it was busy with the delimitation work and also due to the huge cost involved. Kerala Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the fault lay with the voters as they did not bother to check the draft voters’ list prepared by the panel. “

From January, we have been updating the voters’ list, giving them the opportunity to enrol. We publish the draft list for the public, but nobody checks it. Only on the eve of poll day do they verify the list,” Bhaskaran told TNIE.

Missing names: Not casting vote for first time, says disappointed voter

Mary K J, a resident of Nayarambalam,
returning after she did not find her
name in the voters’ list | A Sanesh

Venugopal   Prabhu, who travelled with his wife from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to vote in Division 44 of the corporation, begged to differ. He had come to know that their names were not in the updated voters’ list a month ago. They filed an application before the election officer and attended the hearing at the corporation office.

The officer informed them that both names will be included in the list and they can cast their votes, but on reaching the booth, he found that his wife’s name was missing from the list. She returned home disappointed. “What kind of democracy is this? This is a clear case of ineptitude. We have voted during the Parliament and panchayat elections,” he lamented.

Mary K J, an employee with the Kochi Corporation, said it was for the first time that she could not cast her vote in an election. “I had never missed voting. I had voted in the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 general elections,” said a visibly dismayed Mary, a longtime resident of Nayarambalam . “This is not acceptable. I have all the documents.

I sought the officials’ help, but they were helpless.” Madhusoodhanan, an election agent of Congress candidate Pious Joseph in Division 35 of the Kochi Corporation, said around 65 voters returned home disappointed. He asked whether the “name missing” was a ploy. “Many names were deleted following the intervention of our rival political parties,” said Madhusoodhanan.

N K Salim, a CPM leader who had been supervising the campaigning of LDF candidate M S Sulfath in the 69th division of the Kochi Corporation, said many voters were seen returning from the polling booths. BJP central zone secretary C G Rajagopal said nearly 20 voters lost their chance to vote in Division 64 in Kochi.

“They took the risk of coming out during the time of Covid and stood in queues. Their disappointment was palpable when the polling officers informed them that their names were not in the list,” said Rajagopal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mammootty local body polls Voting
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp