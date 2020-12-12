STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golwalkar’s name for RGCB to shift narrative: Pinarayi

It is a highly ill-advised move to name a premier science institution after a man who had challenged the fundamentals of the Constitution.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:11 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bid to name the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MS Golwalkar is a politically motivated move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. It is aimed at shifting the discourse from development during the local body elections by kicking up a row with an eye on the vote bank, he said in a statement. 

It is a highly ill-advised move to name a premier science institution after a man who had challenged the fundamentals of the Constitution. When the Constitution stands for equality of people before the law, Golwalkar was a man who had declared that the minorities and Communists were the internal foes of the country and they should be eliminated through 'vicharadhara'. He received the 'guruji' title by exhorting to follow the ideals of Manusmriti with an aim of dividing the people on caste lines, said the chief minister. 

Golwalkar believed Hindustan was the land of Hindus. He had once openly stated that India must imbibe a lesson from the racial genocide executed by Adolf Hitler in Germany. His thoughts and ideals were against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution which stands for the protection of the cultural diversity and plurality of the country. The Centre should think if it is right to name an institution after a man who was known for his stance against science, humanity and civilized life.

The RGCB is the baby of Kerala which has contributed heavily to its growth and development in many ways and the Centre should consider the opinion of Kerala as well while naming an institution in the state, said the chief minister.

