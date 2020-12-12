STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pet dog tied to car, dragged down road; Man arrested in Kerala

The passerby took a video of the incident and it went viral on social media following which police arrested Yusuf who drove the car.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Akhil said he noticed the dog being dragged on the road by the car around 11 am near Paravur.

Akhil said he noticed the dog being dragged on the road by the car around 11 am near Paravur. (Photo | Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

KOCHI: In an act of cruelty, a pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along a road by a man to be abandoned in the wild, but freed after a passerby confronted him near here in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The passerby, an eye-witness, took a video of the incident and it went viral on social media following which police arrested Yusuf who drove the car, officials said.

Police quoted him as saying he wanted to get rid of the female dog as its presence was causing problems with strays on his street.

Akhil, who shot the video, said he noticed the dog being dragged on the road by the car around 11 am near Paravur.

"It was a horrific scene. A rope was tied around the neck of the dog and it was being brutally dragged along the road", he told PTI.

When he questioned the act, the man behind the wheel stopped and allegedly yelled: "What is your problem if the dog dies."

However, Yusuf released the dog on the street.

The pet, traced later, was taken to a government veterinary facility and treated for its wounds, officials said.

Akhil said he informed the matter to DAYA, an animal welfare organisation, which in turn lodged a complaint with the police and Yusuf was arrested.

The man has been charged under IPC sections 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and Section 11(1) in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Crime Animal Cruelty Crime Against Animals Crime Against Dogs
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp