STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

36 more test Covid-19  positive in Sabarimala 

A joint team of government  officials  will keep tab on employees on duty and check work places.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  As many as 36 people, out of 138 who underwent the Covid tests conducted here, tested positive on Saturday. The one-day Rapid Antigen Test for government  staff,  devaswom employees and hotel workers, who stay at the Sannidhanam for more than 14 days, was conducted by the health department in a hurry due to the spike in Covid positive cases here in the past two days. 

A top-level meeting chaired by Arun K Vijayan, ADM, Sabarimala,  at the  Sannidhanam, which was attended by nodal  officers of government departments on Friday decided to conduct the test and ensure the participation of all those who failed to undergo testing even after 14 days.  Though the break-up of those, who had tested positive, in the tests held at the Nadapandal here was not revealed, majority of them are workers employed at the hotels, tea stalls and other business establishments, a source said. 

The authorities have initiated measures to immediately send home those who tested positive and instructions were issued to the health authorities concerned  to admit the infected to treatment centres, the source said. Strict instructions were issued to those who tested negative to adhere to  Covid protocol while on duty, the source added. A joint team of government  officials  will keep tab on employees on duty and check work places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala  COVID 19
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp