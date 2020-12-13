36 more test Covid-19  positive in Sabarimala 

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: As many as 36 people, out of 138 who underwent the Covid tests conducted here, tested positive on Saturday. The one-day Rapid Antigen Test for government staff, devaswom employees and hotel workers, who stay at the Sannidhanam for more than 14 days, was conducted by the health department in a hurry due to the spike in Covid positive cases here in the past two days.

A top-level meeting chaired by Arun K Vijayan, ADM, Sabarimala, at the Sannidhanam, which was attended by nodal officers of government departments on Friday decided to conduct the test and ensure the participation of all those who failed to undergo testing even after 14 days. Though the break-up of those, who had tested positive, in the tests held at the Nadapandal here was not revealed, majority of them are workers employed at the hotels, tea stalls and other business establishments, a source said.

The authorities have initiated measures to immediately send home those who tested positive and instructions were issued to the health authorities concerned to admit the infected to treatment centres, the source said. Strict instructions were issued to those who tested negative to adhere to Covid protocol while on duty, the source added. A joint team of government officials will keep tab on employees on duty and check work places.