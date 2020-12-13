STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Kerala Agriculture University director, farm journalism pioneer R Heli passes away

He was a member of the council that framed policies for Kerala Agriculture University. But it was his role as a pioneer of farm journalism that endeared him to the public. 

R Heli with Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar. (Photo | Facebook/Adv. V S Sunil Kumar)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former director of Agriculture University R Heli, who is credited with popularising agriculture through keenly followed radio and TV programmes such as 'Vayalum Veedum' and 'Nattinpuram' died on Sunday. He was 87. He suffered a heart attack at his daughter's house in Alappuzha.

He was the editor of 'Kerala Karshakan' started under Agriculture Information Unit which  later became Farm Information Bureau. It helped him to popularise farm journalism and to reach out to farmers with new advancement in the field of agriculture in layman's language.

He used the print, audio and visual media to communicate on agriculture to the public. Some of the popular programmes he led included 'Vayalum Veedum' in Akashavani (All India Radio), 'Noorumeniyude Koithukar' and 'Nattinpuram' in Doordarshan.

As a person who valued the services of farmers his programmes were characterised by insights on successful models adopted by farmers. He continued his services even after retirement and wrote prolifically in newspapers on agriculture besides authoring several books to his credit.

Born to PM Raman and Bharathi as their 11th child in 1934, he joined service after graduating from agriculture university in Bengaluru in the 1950's. His father was PM Raman, the first municipal chairman of Attingal. 

Heli started his service as a junior officer in Rubber Board and later as an agriculture inspector in Thirukochi Agriculture department. He is survived by his wife Susheela, and children Poornima and Prashant. The funeral will be held at his house in Pearl Hill, Attingal.
 

