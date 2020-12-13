Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at central probe agencies, alleges misuse

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged central probe agencies, which should function as per established norms, were being "misused to destabilise" state governments ruled by opposition parties.

The Kerala government viewed as a "very serious matter" the conduct of the agencies in 'deviating' from their duties and would bring it to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he told reporters at Kannur.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Customs are probing the sensational case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate here.

Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar has been arrested in connection with the smuggling case.

The IAS officer was suspended by the state government after his links to Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate and a prime accused in the case, surfaced.

The ED is also investigating alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project, which envisages construction of flats for the homeless at Wadakancherry in Thrissur.

"The agencies are being misused to destabilise the opposition ruled governments in a revengeful manner," Vijayan said.

He also accused the central government of 'torturing' its political adversaries, invoking draconian laws.

It was not the duty of the central agencies to help influence elections in favour of the ruling party at the centre, he said.

The state government would write to the Prime minister narrating all these matters, Vijayan said.

Vijayan said no probe agency can function as per its whims and fancies and was bound by established norms.

He charged the central probe agencies with targeting political adversaries of BJP on several occasions.

The Marxist veteran listed out names of Congress leaders, including its chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanaka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra and former union minister P Chidamabaram, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as among those allegedly targeted.

Vijayan said his government had never tried to protect any wrong doers in the gold smuggling case.

It was he who wrote to the prime minister asking for a thorough inquiry into the case soon after it surfaced in July.

The chief minister also came down against the Congress-led UDF opposition in the state accusing it of making baseless allegations against the LDF government.

Some political leaders were holding press conferences about the secret statements given by some of the accused in the gold smuggling case before the magistrate.

These leaders were also stating who all will be questioned, he said.

Those who could not level a single corruption charge during the four-and-half year rule of the LDF government were now coming out with fake allegations as the elections were nearing, he said.

While the local body polls are underway in the state, the assembly elections would be held early next year.

Replying to a question, Vijayan said his additional private secretary CM Ravindran, will be appearing before the ED and give evidence.

Ravindran, who had been summoned by the ED thrice, had failed to appear as he tested positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative but faced certain post covid issues, Vijayan said adding he was confident that nothing would be found against him.