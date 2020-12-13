STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode: Covid protocol goes for a toss during final hours of phase 3 open campaign

Parties organised rallies in many areas of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod

Published: 13th December 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of UDF and LDF clash at Kuttichira in Kozhikode during the final hours of open campaign  for the third phase of local body elections on Saturday| T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Callous breach of Covid guidelines in several regions marred the conclusion of the open campaign for the third and final phase of the state’s local body polls on Saturday. Despite the district administrations putting in place strict Covid restrictions and a ban on the customary kottikalasham (grand finale), political party workers organised rallies and broke into fights in many areas of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, which are scheduled to go to polls on Monday. 

The workers of both the LDF and the UDF came close to manhandling each other in Kuttichira around 4pm, prompting the police to intervene. The UDF and the Welfare Party of India (WPI) members jointly organised a bike rally in Mukkam municipality, while in Vadakara, UDF-RMPI activists descended on the roads en masse. 

A large number of workers and even kids were seen sans facemasks on the roads in Malappuram, revelling in the festive mood. The protocol was violated in some quarters of Kasaragod as well. In the wake of the violations, the Election Commission directed State Police Chief Loknath Behera to ensure that crowds do not form during campaigns. Behera has been asked to take urgent measures to control party cadres.

Election to 6,867 wards
The four districts will go to poll on Monday to elect representatives in 6,867 wards of 354 local self-government bodies. As many as 89,74,993 voters will cast their vote across 10,842 polling stations. Web casting has been set up in 1,105 of the sensitive booths. Up to 52,285 polling officials have been deputed for the electoral process. Elections at the Thathoorpoyil ward of Mavoor grama panchayat and the Thillenkeri division of Kannur district panchayat have been postponed due to the demise of the candidate.

No directive for Covid test: SEC
T’Puram: The State Election Commission has made clear that it has not directed mandatory Covid test for polling officials and agents. No such directives were issued, said Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran. Similarly no directives were given for other measures like temperature checking of voters coming from other states, said the Commission.

