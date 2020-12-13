Tension prevails as cops block Jacobite faction's attempt to 're-enter' churches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed as hundreds of Jacobite members, including women and children, on Sunday tried to 're-enter' 52 parishes which were taken over by the Orthodox faction in Kerala following the Supreme Court order of 2017.

Minor scuffle and verbal duel followed as police blocked them from entering the churches. The Jacobite members reached the Mulanthuruthy, Piravom and Vadavucode churches -- all in Ernakulam district -- at 9 am but police closed the gates before their arrival and stood guard on the other side, preventing the protesters from entering the church premises.

The 're-entry' is the Jacobite faction's second-phase of protest against the 'injustices' against the church. The Jacobite faction wants the government to issue an ordinance to end the dispute with the Orthodox faction.

"We have lost 52 churches now and we have over 600 parishes left. It is on us to protect our churches. We will continue to protest against the injustices till a solution is reached. It is with great pain that we have accepted the verdict of the superior courts," Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the church told the media persons.

Metropolitan Gregorios is among the protesters standing outside the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church.

After conducting Holy Mass at their respective churches by around 8:30 am on Sunday, the Jacobite faction marched towards the parishes for prayers at 9 am. The faithful including priests are protesting in front of the churches even at noon.

"Our intention is not violence. Prior to turning up before the churches, we have notified all and now when we have reached to enter our churches we have been denied the rights to enter. It cannot be accepted. How can they deny us from entering the church, when it belongs to us? Churches were snatched away from us. Just because they have taken over the church it does not mean that they can deny us from entering the church for prayers," said a member of the Jacobite faction protesting in front of the Mulanthuruthy Church.

Earlier the Orthodox church faction had made it clear that they are not against any believers from entering the churches for prayers. "We have not restricted or blocked any believers from entering the churches. But if anyone is intending to disrupt the peace and create a ruckus, we will deal with them legally," said an Orthodox faction official.

