Tension prevails as cops block Jacobite faction's attempt to 're-enter' churches

Metropolitan Gregorios is among the protesters standing outside the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church.

Published: 13th December 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jacobite members reached the Mulanthuruthy, Piravom and Vadavucode churches. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed as hundreds of Jacobite members, including women and children, on Sunday tried to 're-enter' 52 parishes which were taken over by the Orthodox faction in Kerala following the Supreme Court order of 2017.

Minor scuffle and verbal duel followed as police blocked them from entering the churches. The Jacobite members reached the Mulanthuruthy, Piravom and Vadavucode churches -- all in Ernakulam district -- at 9 am but police closed the gates before their arrival and stood guard on the other side, preventing the protesters from entering the church premises.

The 're-entry' is the Jacobite faction's second-phase of protest against the 'injustices' against the church. The Jacobite faction wants the government to issue an ordinance to end the dispute with the Orthodox faction.

"We have lost 52 churches now and we have over 600 parishes left.  It is on us to protect our churches. We will continue to protest against the injustices till a solution is reached. It is with great pain that we have accepted the verdict of the superior courts," Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the church told the media persons.

Metropolitan Gregorios is among the protesters standing outside the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church.

After conducting Holy Mass at their respective churches by around 8:30 am on Sunday, the Jacobite faction marched towards the parishes for prayers at 9 am. The faithful including priests are protesting in front of the churches even at noon.

"Our intention is not violence. Prior to turning up before the churches, we have notified all and now when we have reached to enter our churches we have been denied the rights to enter. It cannot be accepted. How can they deny us from entering the church, when it belongs to us? Churches were snatched away from us. Just because they have taken over the church it does not mean that they can deny us from entering the church for prayers," said a member of the Jacobite faction protesting in front of the Mulanthuruthy Church.

Earlier the Orthodox church faction had made it clear that they are not against any believers from entering the churches for prayers. "We have not restricted or blocked any believers from entering the churches. But if anyone is intending to disrupt the peace and create a ruckus, we will deal with them legally," said an Orthodox faction official. 
 

TAGS
Orthodox church Kerala church dispute Jacobite Church
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

