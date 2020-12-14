STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Campus Front’s Rauf funded Hathras trip of scribe Siddique Kappan, others: ED

According to the investigators, Rauf was planning to flee the country in the early hours of Saturday, but was apprehended by Bureau of Immigration officials at Trivandrum airport.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan (right) (Photo | PTI)

Journalist Siddique Kappan (right) (Photo | PTI)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Campus Front of India (CFI) leader K A Rauf Sherif, arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, funded the trip by Popular Front of India activists along with journalist Siddique Kappan to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a shocking rape and murder had happened, with the intention to disturb social harmony and incite communal riots, according to investigators.

Rauf Sherif, a native of Anchal in Kollam, is the current national general secretary of Campus Front, the student’s wing of Popular Front of India. Malappuram native and journalist Kappan was held by the UP Police along with CFI national treasurer Ateequr Rahman and Masood Ahmed — both students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and UP natives — on their way to Hathras on October 4. They undertook the trip as per the directions of Rauf Sherif, said a report submitted by ED before the Principal Sessions Court, Kochi. 

READ| SC issues notice on plea against arrest of journalist Siddique Kappan on way to Hathras

The trip was funded by Rauf Sherif, who transferred money for this to the bank account of Ateequr Rahman, it said. Rauf Sherif had received Rs 2.5 crore of foreign remittances in his accounts during Covid-19 lockdown period. He was not in Oman, where he was working, at that time but was in India. The nature and purpose of these transactions are suspicious, according to ED. He deliberately avoided appearing before ED with an attempt to thwart the investigation which would unravel his role in money laundering. 

According to the investigators, Rauf was planning to flee the country in the early hours of Saturday, but was apprehended by Bureau of Immigration officials at Trivandrum airport. The court remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday. 

As per the ED documents, Rauf Sherif maintains a savings bank account each in ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank. It has revealed that in his ICICI Bank account, there were transactions of Rs 1.35 crore during 2018-2020. These included foreign remittances of Rs 29,18,511 during April-June 2020 from Naufal Shareef and Ramiz Ali Prabath. 

The purpose of remittances was mentioned in the bank records as ‘Payments to hotels by nationals of all FATF-compliant countries or NRIs for their stay’. “This purpose looks suspicious as it implies that Rauf Sheriff either owns a hotel in India or Oman for which payments were made by Naufal and Ramiz though hotels were not operational during the April-June period this year due to Covid-19. Additionally, there are major high-value expenses by Rauf Sherif for land and vehicle purchases,” said the report. 

The report also cited that there were transactions to the tune of Rs 67 lakh in his Federal Bank account during 2019-2020. There was an outward foreign remittance of Rs 19.7 lakh to Doha in May and October 2020 and a cash deposit of Rs 16 lakh. A transaction of Rs 20 lakh was done via Axis Bank this year.

The ED took up the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2018 based on the case related to the organising of a terrorist camp at Narath in Kannur by PFI and SDPI activists. During the investigation, the agency found the role of Rauf Sherif and a mention about him in the FIR registered by UP Police in the Hathras case. Kappan, who is currently lodged in jail, is a journalist and covered events organised by CFI and PFI, and Rauf Sherif has known him for the past one year.

As per the FIR of UP Police, mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature having potential to disturb social harmony and to incite communal riots were recovered from Kappan and three others, including Ateequr Rahman and Mahmood Ahmad. According to the officials, Rauf Sherif has not divulged any details of foreign remittances or about his role in the visit of CFI members to Hathras and did not cooperate with the investigation.

What ED report says...

  1. Rauf transferred money for the trip to Hathras to the bank account of Ateequr Rahman, CFI national treasurer and a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University
  2. Rauf had received J2.5 crore of foreign remittances in his bank accounts during Covid-19 lockdown period. He was not in Oman, where he was working, at that time but was in India.
  3. He deliberately avoided appearing before ED with an attempt to thwart the investigation which would unravel his role in money laundering
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan Press freedom PFI Hathras rape case
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajamani
    Find and Close all Universities which are breeding ground for Terrorist.s.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp