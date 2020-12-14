STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Final phase of poll today, 1,105 booths sensitive

The third phase elections will be held in 6,867 wards of 354 local bodies in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. 

Published: 14th December 2020 04:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four northern districts will go to the polls in the final phase of the local body elections in the state on Monday. The third phase elections will be held in 6,867 wards of 354 local bodies in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. 

Of the total 89.74 lakh electorate, 71,906 are new voters and 1,747 NRI voters. There are 10,842 polling booths and webcasting will be done in 1,105 sensitive booths. State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has directed poll officers to ensure that Covid-19 protocol is strictly followed. Covid positive persons in the certified list and those who are referred to quarantine between 3pm on Sunday and 6pm on Monday will also be allowed to vote. They will have to produce a certificate issued by the designated government health officer. Elections have been postponed in two wards — Thathoor Poyyil in Kozhikode and Thillankeri in Kannur — following the death of a candidate each.

