STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body elections: Heavy polling in the first hours of final phase

BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery gram panchayat in Kozhikode, Vasu Kunjan suffered wild boar attack in the morning.

Published: 14th December 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to vote at Nadakkavu school in Kozhikode from early morning. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Heavy polling has been registered in the first two-and-half hours of the final phase of election to the LSG poll on Monday. Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod are into the last leg of poll. 16.94 percent cast vote in these four districts at 9.30 AM. District-wise:

  • Malappuram - 17.11
  • Kannur-17.08
  • Kozhikode- 16.76
  • Kasaragod- 16.58

Anthur municipality in Kannur has recorded 22.58 percent, followed by Kuthuparamba-19.23 percent. Polling at the booth in St Jemmas Higher Secondary School in Malappuram has been delayed by 1.30 hours due to technical glitches in electronic voting machine. 

BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery gram panchayat in Kozhikode, Vasu Kunjan suffered wild boar attack in the morning. He was injured. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast vote at Cherikkal basic school in Pinarayi in the morning. BJP state president K Surendran exercised his mandate at Modakallur AUP School in Kozhikode. IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal cast vote at Panakkad CKMLP School and Minister EP Jayarajan at Aroli GHSS in Pappinisserry.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala local body elections LDF UDF
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp