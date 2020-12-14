Kerala local body elections: Heavy polling in the first hours of final phase

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Heavy polling has been registered in the first two-and-half hours of the final phase of election to the LSG poll on Monday. Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod are into the last leg of poll. 16.94 percent cast vote in these four districts at 9.30 AM. District-wise:

Malappuram - 17.11

Kannur-17.08

Kozhikode- 16.76

Kasaragod- 16.58

Anthur municipality in Kannur has recorded 22.58 percent, followed by Kuthuparamba-19.23 percent. Polling at the booth in St Jemmas Higher Secondary School in Malappuram has been delayed by 1.30 hours due to technical glitches in electronic voting machine.

BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery gram panchayat in Kozhikode, Vasu Kunjan suffered wild boar attack in the morning. He was injured.

Chief minister Pinarayi casting his vote at the Junior Basic School, Cherikkal in Kannur in the 3rd and final phase of #Kerala local body polls on Monday. @NewIndianXpress #Localbodyelections2020 pic.twitter.com/tbKKA1jZdz — TNIE Kerala (@xpresskerala) December 14, 2020

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast vote at Cherikkal basic school in Pinarayi in the morning. BJP state president K Surendran exercised his mandate at Modakallur AUP School in Kozhikode. IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal cast vote at Panakkad CKMLP School and Minister EP Jayarajan at Aroli GHSS in Pappinisserry.

