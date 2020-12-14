Kerala local body polls: Heavy polling continues; clash in Nadapuram

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Heavy polling witnessed in the early hours of the final phase of election to the LSG poll is continuing. Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are into the last leg of the poll on Monday. These four districts saw 52.38% polling at 1 PM, with Malappuram leading with 52.67%.

Here is the district-wise polling at 1 pm:

Malappuram - 52.67%

Kannur-52.61%

Kozhikode- 52.04%

Kasaragod- 51.83%

Anthur municipality in Kannur has crossed 67%, the highest among LSG Institutions.



Meanwhile, clashes erupted at two booths in Cheeyyoor LP School. Two police vehicles have been damaged in the incident. CPM-IUML workers engaged in scuffle here. Police had to use teargas to bring the situation under control. Kozhikode Rural Police Chief S Srinivas has reached on the spot.

In another incident, Kozhikode Beypore native Baby (68) collapsed and died on road after casting her vote at Beypore south government LP School in the morning.

BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery gram panchayat in Kozhikode, Vasu Kunjan suffered wild boar attack in the morning.