CBI begins probe into killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala

The CBI team visited the murder site for a detailed enquiry and recreated the incident on Tuesday in presence of the witnesses.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:19 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KASARAGOD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday began the probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in this district.

The agency began the probe after the Supreme Court on December 1 dismissed an appeal by the Kerala government against the state High Court's order to transfer further investigation into the double murder case to the CBI.

Earlier in August this year, the Kerala High Court dismissed the state government plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh, two Youth Congress workers, were hacked to death on February 17, 2019 in Kasaragod allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

The CBI, which registered the case following the high court order, had accused the state police of not handing over the necessary documents needed for the investigation.

The CBI had mentioned the alleged non-cooperation by the crime branch wing of the Kerala police in the status report of the probe submitted by its investigation officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

