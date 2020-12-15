Church defends printing rape accused Franco Mulakkal’s photo in calendar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even when nun rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has faced setbacks from the courts and the trial in the case is ongoing, his photograph printed in the 2021 calendar released by Thrissur diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church shows support for him within the Church. The photo that appeared in the March month’s page in the calendar became controversial and several believers in various parts of the state protested against it.

Officials of Thrissur diocese has defended the action, saying it has been a routine to carry the photos of bishops whose birthday falls on the month and it meant no harm.

“Though he has been stripped off the powers as Jalandhar Bishop, he is still a bishop. The case is pending and he has not been pronounced guilty till now. Hence, there is no need to remove the picture,” said an official of Thrissur diocese.