Ernakulam district admin not keen, repolling less likely in Kizhakkambalam

A Repoll  in the violencemarred booths in Kizhakkambalam panchayat is unlikely.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A repoll  in the violencemarred booths in Kizhakkambalam panchayat is unlikely. The district administration seems to be less keen on it as the collector has only given the details of the action taken against those who resorted to violence, in the report submitted before the State Election Commission.

“We have given a report on the action taken by the police against those who resorted to violence at the polling booths in the panchayat,” said District Collector S Suhas.

Twenty20, the non-political organisation which has been ruling the panchayat since 2015, had filed a petition before the collector seeking repoll in booths1 and 2 in ward 7 of Kizhakkambalam panchayat. A group of people had attacked a couple of voters at the booths, saying they would not be allowed to vote as they did not belong to the panchayat and did not possess valid documents stipulated by the Election Commission.

The voters exercised their franchise under police protection later in the day. Sabu M Jacob, president of Twenty20, said those who attacked the voters on the polling day belonged to the CPM and the Congress. “Majority of those who attacked the voters were CPM activists while a few belonged to the Congress. It’s unfortunate that the report filed by the district collector didn’t recommend a repoll.

None of the officials had even bothered to collect statements from those voters who were injured in the attack. We have all the evidence on the violence and the attack unleashed by the hooligans on the voters,” he added. According to Twenty20, 250 voters were also threatened by a group of local people allegedly belonging to mainstream political parties and the voters had to stay away from the booths fearing attack for supporting the organisation.

