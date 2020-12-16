STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

For this Anglo-Indian family living in Kozhikode, ‘vote’ is cast

An Anglo-Indian family here has a close bond with elections.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

July Vogt and her mother-in-law Alphonsa Vogt at a polling booth in Kozhikode during the third phase of the polls on Monday | Manu R Mavelil

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An Anglo-Indian family here has a close bond with elections. Their surname Vogt, pronounced ‘vote’, is the reason for the curiosity in the family of July Celeena Vogt, who stays near Malabar Christian College (MCC) here. The family’s German roots are behind the name Vogt, which is common in the European country. Every person in the family carries Vogt as his/her surname.

Two of them, July and Alphonsa Vogt, cast their votes at MCC Higher Secondary School on Monday in the third phase of the local body polls. Detailing the history of her surname, July said her husband Albert Vogt’s paternal ancestors hailed from Germany. “My husband’s great grandfather, Albert Vogt, along with his Portuguese wife Clara decided to migrate to Kozhikode after he was appointed the captain of the steamer ship for the British army.

They had 12 children who were born in Kozhikode and later migrated to different parts of the globe. One of them is my father-in-law, Sebastine Boby Vogt, who got married to Alphonsa, who became a Vogt after the marriage,” said July, is a teacher at St Joseph Anglo Indian HSS here. After a woman comes to the Vogt family, it is very important to get adapted to the surname. Thus, July Celeena became July Celeena Vogt. Interestingly, when a woman of the family marries someone, she sometimes replaces the surname with another name. 

“In a lighter vein, we say that a woman married off from our family meant she has lost ‘vote’,” smiled July. Her husband Albert Vogt is an expat and his brother is Christopher Vogt.“Albert had not cast a single vote in his lifetime as he will be in Kuwait whenever an election comes,” lamented Alphonsa. Albert has two sisters, Catherine Deborah Vogt and Astrid Margie Vogt, who are married and settled with their families in Kozhikode and Middlesex (England), respectively.

“They still keep their surnames,” says July. July and Albert’s children — Alister Ignatius Vogt and Alisha Mary Vogt — are minors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anglo-Indian Kozhikode
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp