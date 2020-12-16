STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body poll outcome crucial for Left, Pinarayi

On the contrary, an authentic win will give added confidence to the Left front.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body poll results, to come out on Wednesday, could be crucial for the Left front. In the backdrop of a slew of charges and political allegations against the Left Government, any setback in the polls would gain political significance. The tussle within the party over various issues would be strengthened if the Left is not able to retain power in local bodies.

On the contrary, an authentic win will give added confidence to the Left front. Also it would be sufficient for the front to take on the ongoing controversies and political allegations. It would be a win for not only the Left front, but for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also. With just five months remaining for the Assembly elections, the CPM leadership hopes that an authentic victory would be a fitting reply to not only opposition UDF, but also critics within the Left.

Now the left is in power in five corporations and seven district panchayats. “We are confident of retaining power in all these corporations. In fact, the LDF has a favourable position in 13 district panchayats. In many places there were direct fight between the Left and BJP. The entry of Kerala Congress (Jose K Mani) faction would reflect in the polls in central Travancore region,” observed a senior Left leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body poll Left Government Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp