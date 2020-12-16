Local body poll outcome crucial for Left, Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body poll results, to come out on Wednesday, could be crucial for the Left front. In the backdrop of a slew of charges and political allegations against the Left Government, any setback in the polls would gain political significance. The tussle within the party over various issues would be strengthened if the Left is not able to retain power in local bodies.

On the contrary, an authentic win will give added confidence to the Left front. Also it would be sufficient for the front to take on the ongoing controversies and political allegations. It would be a win for not only the Left front, but for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also. With just five months remaining for the Assembly elections, the CPM leadership hopes that an authentic victory would be a fitting reply to not only opposition UDF, but also critics within the Left.

Now the left is in power in five corporations and seven district panchayats. “We are confident of retaining power in all these corporations. In fact, the LDF has a favourable position in 13 district panchayats. In many places there were direct fight between the Left and BJP. The entry of Kerala Congress (Jose K Mani) faction would reflect in the polls in central Travancore region,” observed a senior Left leader.