STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Anganwadi workers to be among first to get vaccinated for COVID-19: Kerala Health Minister

Healthcare workers and medical students will also be among the first set of people to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Kerala.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala health minister, K K shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The COVID-19 vaccine registration process has entered the final stage in Kerala, KK Shailaja, the state's Health Minister said.

The Minister took to Twitter to share information on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. She said that Anganwadi workers will be among the first to receive the vaccination.

About 27,000 Asha workers have been included.

Healthcare workers and medical students will also be among the first set of people to receive the vaccination. 

The Minister further informed that the district level registrations have been completed for all government institutions with 4064 employees and 81 per cent of private sector institutions with 4557 employees.

Employees of all private institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts have been registered.

The Health Ministry has asked all the health workers in the other private institutions to complete the registrations as soon as possible.

Students from all the health departments including medical, dental, nursing, paramedical have been included while employees in modern medicine, Ayush, homeopathy have also been considered. 

According to the CM's order, an expert committee has been set up at the state level to oversee the distribution of the vaccine. 

The State Nodal Officer and State Admin have been assigned essential duties regarding the vaccine distribution. District Nodal Authority has been formed in all districts under the State Nodal Officer.

Election impact on COVID spread

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 protocol went for a toss on Wednesday as supporters of various political fronts thronged counting stations to know the results of a keenly-contested local body election.

The state health department, displeased with the way the political fronts including the ruling LDF had handled the entire electoral process, now fears a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. 

Numbers: 

The state on Wednesday recorded the second-highest single-day spike in the month with 6,185 fresh Covid cases.

The day also recorded the highest number of health workers getting infected with Covid-19- 54.

So far, 5,728 people have recovered and confirmed deaths stood at 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK shailaja teacher Kerala covid vaccine Kerala COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp