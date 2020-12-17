Anganwadi workers to be among first to get vaccinated for COVID-19: Kerala Health Minister

By Online Desk

The COVID-19 vaccine registration process has entered the final stage in Kerala, KK Shailaja, the state's Health Minister said.

The Minister took to Twitter to share information on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. She said that Anganwadi workers will be among the first to receive the vaccination.

About 27,000 Asha workers have been included.

Healthcare workers and medical students will also be among the first set of people to receive the vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Registration process is in the final stage



First phase of vaccination to cover:

Health Care Workers, Anganwadi Workers and Medical Students — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 17, 2020

The Minister further informed that the district level registrations have been completed for all government institutions with 4064 employees and 81 per cent of private sector institutions with 4557 employees.

Employees of all private institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts have been registered.

The Health Ministry has asked all the health workers in the other private institutions to complete the registrations as soon as possible.

Students from all the health departments including medical, dental, nursing, paramedical have been included while employees in modern medicine, Ayush, homeopathy have also been considered.

According to the CM's order, an expert committee has been set up at the state level to oversee the distribution of the vaccine.

The State Nodal Officer and State Admin have been assigned essential duties regarding the vaccine distribution. District Nodal Authority has been formed in all districts under the State Nodal Officer.

Election impact on COVID spread

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 protocol went for a toss on Wednesday as supporters of various political fronts thronged counting stations to know the results of a keenly-contested local body election.

The state health department, displeased with the way the political fronts including the ruling LDF had handled the entire electoral process, now fears a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Numbers:

The state on Wednesday recorded the second-highest single-day spike in the month with 6,185 fresh Covid cases.

The day also recorded the highest number of health workers getting infected with Covid-19- 54.

So far, 5,728 people have recovered and confirmed deaths stood at 27.