BJP retains Palakkad municipality

PALAKKAD: The BJP succeeded in retaining the reins of the Palakkad municipality, albeit by a slender majority. It was the UDF which lost seats and the LDF one seat.

In 2015, Palakkad municipality was the lone local body in the state where the BJP called the shots.

Notable winners, included E Krishnadas, BJP district president, from Puthur North, Prameela Shashidharan, former chairperson of the municipality, from Puthur South, K.Bhavadas, Congress rebel and former DCC general secretary, from Kallepully South, N.Sivarajan, BJP national committee member, from Sreerampalayam and V Natesan, BJP Palakkad and Thrissur zonal secretary.

Natesan’s victory in Ward 3 (Kunnumpuram) of the municipality was historic since this was the first time a BJP candidate had triumphed in the traditional UDF stronghold.

However, the giant killer was M Mohammed Basheer, a CPM-backed independent, who defeated P Balagopal, UDF district convener, in Ward 24 (Kunathurmedu South). Balagopal ended up in third place.Mini Krishnakumar, wife of BJP former vice-chairman C Krishnakumar, won from Koppam. In the outgoing council, the BJP had only 24 seats and it managed to complete its tenure despite being in a minority.