STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP retains Palakkad municipality

In 2015, Palakkad municipality was the lone local body in the state where the BJP called the shots.  

Published: 17th December 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The BJP succeeded in retaining the reins of the Palakkad municipality, albeit by a slender majority. It was the UDF which lost seats and the LDF one seat.

In 2015, Palakkad municipality was the lone local body in the state where the BJP called the shots.  

Notable winners, included E Krishnadas, BJP district president,  from Puthur North, Prameela Shashidharan, former chairperson of the municipality, from Puthur South, K.Bhavadas, Congress rebel and former DCC general secretary, from Kallepully South, N.Sivarajan, BJP national committee member, from Sreerampalayam and V Natesan, BJP Palakkad and Thrissur zonal secretary.

Natesan’s victory in Ward 3 (Kunnumpuram) of the municipality was historic since this was the first time a BJP candidate had triumphed in the traditional UDF stronghold.

However, the giant killer was M Mohammed Basheer, a CPM-backed independent, who defeated  P Balagopal, UDF district convener, in Ward 24 (Kunathurmedu South). Balagopal ended up in third place.Mini Krishnakumar, wife of BJP former vice-chairman C Krishnakumar, won from Koppam.  In the outgoing council, the BJP had only 24 seats and it managed to complete its tenure despite being in a minority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Palakkad
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp