Health advisory issued for Sabarimala pilgrims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of repeated pleas from various quarters, the state health department has once again amended its health advisory meant for Sabarimala pilgrimage. In the latest, the department has changed the clause on producing a Covid-19 negative certificate before reaching Nilakkal from 24 hours to 48 hours. The test to be carried out will be either RT-PCR/RtLamp/Express NAT test.

“It has been pointed out that getting RT- PCR technology-based tests within 24 hours before arrival to Nilakkal may pose problems to the pilgrims. Hence, it is being revised to 48 hours,” reads an excerpt of the advisory issued in this regard.It was on Monday that the department came out with an advisory superseding the ones issued in November to prevent infection transmission.

The direction to produce a negative certificate (test done 48 hours before reaching Nilakkal) will come into effect on December 27. Officers deployed at Sabarimala will also have to undergo RTPCR-based tests.

As per the stats released by the health department, 51 pilgrims and 245 staffers were tested positive at Sabarimala. To make matters worse, 31 per cent increase in new cases in Pathanamthitta and 11 per cent increase in Kottayam have been found since the start of the pilgrimage. It is learnt that after the Mandalapooja (December 26) an appropriate decision will be taken by the government upon analysing the pandemic progression in the state.

HC directs govt to increase number of pilgrims

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday directed the government to increase the number of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple from 2,000 to 5,000 a day from December 20. The Court also held that the pilgrims should undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to the visit. The high-level committee can take a decision on increasing the number of pilgrims on Saturdays and Sundays. The Bench issued the directives on a batch of writ petitions seeking to raise the number of devotees allowed at the Sabarimala. Meanwhile, the government submitted that there was already a possibility of a spike in Covid cases after local body elections and that it will review the situation at the end of December.