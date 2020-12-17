Kerala local body elections: SDPI increases its seats by more than 100 per cent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a major surprise element in the just-concluded local body elections as the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) increased the number of seats it won in the 2015 poll by more than 100 per cent.

While the SDPI had won 40 seats including 32 grama panchayat wards, seven municipal wards and one corporation division in 2015, it bagged 95 seats this time, including 75 panchayat wards, one block panchayat ward, 18 municipal wards and one corporation division.

Chathinamkulam in Kollam municipal corporation is the lone corporation division which was won by SDPI this time. Its candidate Krishnendu defeated BJP’s Sani by 92 votes.SDPI Kerala state president Abdul Majeed Faizi said the party has its growing relevance in the changing political scenario in the state. “We brought development works in all wards where we had members. People are seeing us as an alternative to UDF, LDF and BJP,” he said, and added that the increase in seats has given the part more confidence to fight for the rights of the people.