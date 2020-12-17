STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala women startup inks pact with UN agency

Kerala is already in the top list of Niti Aayog for implementing the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Handshake

For representational purposes

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, a Kerala-based women startup, which helps in identifying energy-efficient drivers and adopting viable action plans, has signed an agreement with United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Vydyuthi Energy Services (VES) has signed the pact.

Out of the 170 companies from India which had signed for United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, 64 are from the private sector, a company statement said here.

VES is the 65th company from India and the first from Kerala to enter into such a pact with the UN.

Kerala is already in the top list of Niti Aayog for implementing the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles.

The Women's Empowerment Principles offer practical guidance to business and the private sector on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.

With the signing of the agreement, VES would establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, treat all women and men fairly at work, respect and support human rights and non-discrimination, ensure the health, safety and well- being of all women and men workers and promote education among several other things, it said.

VES was established by an NRI, Anoop Babu, who has vast experience in the renewable energy sector and involved in multinational projects in various countries including the Gulf.

After research for various years, Anoop Babu, started his dream project and his mother Indira Babu, who is the co-founder, was appointed as the managing director.

A consultancy-cum-project management institution, VES aims at empowerment of women ensures that all the key positions are held by women.

Sudha Kumari, retired engineer at Kerala State Electricity Board Energy Efficiency Department, is the business head of VES.

Kokila Vijyakumar, operations head, and Vaani Vijay, who has vast knowledge in the energy sector, are also holding key positions, the statement added.

VES offers consulting, training, R&D in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, power quality assessment, E-Mobility, climate change, energy audit, project management and carbon accounting.

It is the first recognised institution in Kerala which provides certified technical training in green energy with the cooperation of Delhi-based CII-ITC Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development.

VES has given technical support in green energy projects for various schools and engineering colleges.

VES aims at establishing a 'Kerala Model' in the green energy sector, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Kerala Startup
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp