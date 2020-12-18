STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A stunning victory for nature-friendly campaigning

 It’s not posters and flex boards that enhance candidates’ chances of victory. Rather, it is the connect they have with people. 

Published: 18th December 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Babu John, the CPM candidate  who contested and won from ward 1 of Ezhamkulam panchayat in Adoor, during his election campaign.

 Babu John, the CPM candidate who contested and won from ward 1 of Ezhamkulam panchayat in Adoor, during his election campaign.

By Neethu Sethumadhavan
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s not posters and flex boards that enhance candidates’ chances of victory. Rather, it is the connect they have with people. Babu John, the CPM candidate who contested and won from ward 1 of Ezhamkulam panchayat in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, on Wednesday, is the best example of this. Fondly called ‘Babu sir’, the 59-year-old retired section officer eliminated all kinds of posters, flex boards and other items for his election campaign – his maiden political venture – and depended on door-to-door, personal interactions with voters. The result: He won the ward with over 70% majority, getting 705 out of the 969 votes polled. 

His reason for ditching the poll materials: The environment. And hence, his win is also a victory for his environment-friendly campaigning.“Since I live an eco-friendly life, I wanted to follow a similar approach in my campaigning.

My success shows that besides my political views, people approved of my environmental-friendly stand,” said Babu, who engages in organic farming and grows medicinal plants. In fact, he allotted a significant portion of land near his house for forest plants to allow their natural growth.

“I was not afraid when I decided to abandon the usual campaigning methods. I enjoy a good relationship with people here and they consider me as their own. Hence, I felt I didn’t require a poster or banner to connect with them,” he said.He carried out his door-to-door campaigning in strict adherence to the Covid and green protocol.

The MSC physics graduate said his last tryst with elections was contesting in the college union elections. “I was not keen on contesting. However, when the party asked, I said yes. They also liked and agreed to my eco-friendly campaigning method,” said Babu, who has also written several books, mainly on medicinal plants, the Himalayas and Kailasa journeys.

CPM supporter Subi Mathai said Babu participates in all kinds of social events and is popular among people. “He remembers the name of every person in every house he visits,” he said. Babu said he wants to help people improve in the fields of education and the environment.  “I also want to help them increase their standard of living by focusing on social and cultural aspects. I want to make a change, no matter how small it is,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babu John CPM Pathanamthitta Kerala local body polls
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp