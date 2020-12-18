STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Left workers raise Tricolour at municipal office after BJP unfurls 'Jai Sri Ram' banner

BJP district president E Krishnadas said that the national flag was hung upside down which amounted to showing disrespect to the flag.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 07:21 PM

A group of DYFI activists rolling down the national flag from atop the Municipal office building in Palakkad on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A group of DYFI activists on Friday scaled atop the Palakkad municipal office building and rolled down the national flag, a day after BJP activists rolled down a flex of 'Jai Sreeram' from the office on the local body election counting day on Thursday.

Nearly 10 activists of the CPI(M) youth wing scaled the Palakkad municipal office building and rolled down the national flag and shouted slogans 'Down with imperialism'.

Earlier, the DYFI activists marched to the Palakkad municipal office and staged a protest meet in front of the office. During this time some activists sneaked into the office and scaled the walls and rolled down the flag.

BJP district president E Krishnadas said that the national flag was hung upside down which amounted to showing disrespect to the flag -- a punishable offence. Moreover, the law states that national flags should not be used as a means of protest which was also illegal. 

ALSO READ | Kerala: 'Jai Sri Ram' banner on Palakkad municipal building stokes controversy

He said that the Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth has filed a complaint with the Palakkad Town South police station demanding action against those who showed disrespect to the national flag.

On the counting day, the BJP activists had scaled the Palakkad municipal office building and rolled down a flex sheet with the slogan 'Jai Sreeram', triggering widespread protest stating that it pertained to one religion. 

A case was registered by the Palakkad Town South police under section 153 A for causing disharmony among sections of the people. Both the Congress and the CPM had filed separate complaints against the action of the BJP with the Town South police.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress also organised a march to the municipal office in the evening to protest against the actions of the BJP and the DYFI. 
 

